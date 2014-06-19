Real Bride Makeover: Modern Beach Beauty

This wedding season, we’re transforming real-life-brides-to-be as part of our Real Girl Makeover series. Our latest subject is Laura, who wants a classic and modern look for her beach wedding.

For a destination wedding in Mexico, Laura’s style and theme were both inspired by the ocean. “For my wedding day look, I want something that is suitable for the beach but is modern enough to go with my dress. I wanted something structured but soft and elegant,” explains Laura.

To get the flawless wedding ready skin that she wanted, Laura began with a 30-minute Hydrafacial at Fountain MedSpa. The hydradermabrasion process includes cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, hydration, and antioxidant protection—all at the same time (and good news for all our sensitive skin readers, it works for all skin types!). She came out of the boutique spa with a glowing fresh face, ready to start hair and makeup.

Dennis Trotta of Pierre Michel primed the hair by applying Kérastase Powder Bluff ($36.00, kerstase-usa.com) to the crown and roots of her hair. “We don’t always know where we are headed, but the path sort of presents itself as you do the basics,” Trotta explains on how to begin styling the hair. “I’ve decided what I’m going to do is section off almost half of her hair, from front to back, and I’m going to ponytail it off after teasing.”

After Trotta developed a plan on how to style, he began to barrel curl all of Laura’s hair back and away from the face with a 1 1/8-inch curling iron. Once all the hair was curled, he let them sit for 15 minutes before he began to tease. “Tease well! If you tease poorly, it is going to show. If you tease well, you won’t see the teasing, you will just see the lift.”

Once Trotta was all done with the teasing, he fastened the back half of the hair into a ponytail with two bobby pins and a rubber band. He then twisted the ponytail into a chignon and fastened with more bobby pins. The rest of the hair was paneled off into three sections and then carefully placed over and fastened to the chignon. Lastly, Trotta sprayed the hair with Kérastase Laque Couture Hairspray ($35.00, kerstase-usa.com) and added the flower clip into Laura’s hair.

To achieve the beauty look Laura wanted, we started off with Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream ($23.94, walmart.com) and Olay Regenerist Luminous Dark Circle Correcting Hydraswirl ($23.99, target.com) to further enhance the brightness and softness of her skin. The Olay Regenerist Luminous line helps skin to look naturally healthy and luminous by giving it a noticeable glow. Then makeup artist Monika Crouch went with a natural, evening wedding-appropriate look. To start out, Crouch applied Smashbox Cream Shadow ($20.00, smashbox.com) in A82 Gemstone and then Naked Cosmetics Shimmer Eyeshadows ($59.99, nakedcos.com) in Sierra Nevada 01, Sierra Nevada 02, Sierra Nevada 05 and Naturally Nude to Laura’s eyes. “I always just pick up on the basis of her natural features. I just thought it would look really pretty and bring out her eye color to have something sultry and smoky and kind of broaden around her eyes to make them stand out,” says Crouch.

Crouch next applied MAC bronzing powder ($25.00, maccosmetics.com) in matte bronze to contour her cheeks. To finish off, Face Stockholm Lipstick ($22.00, facestockholm.com) in Berora and Potgloss lipgloss ($19.00, facestockholm.com) in Honest were applied to Laura’s lips. The finishing look? Elegant and natural.

Credits:

Photos: Tom Mendes (tommendes.com)

Hair: Dennis Trotta

Makeup: Monika Crouch

Laura wears: Galina Sheath Lace Gown with V Neck and Illusion Back (davidsbridal.com)

