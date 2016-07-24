12 Ways to Get Perfect Beach Waves on Short Hair

It’s safe to say that loose beach waves are here to stay—but the look generally seems to be geared to those with long, flowing hair. But what about the rest of us who have gone short? Trying to twist short hair around a curling iron can be a total nightmare. But it’s not outside the realm of possibility to achieve the look even if your hair doesn’t go past your collarbone.

Easy-going beach vibes can still totally be ours with a whole lot of texturizing spray and a little bit of inspiration. Just take a page out of these celebrity and street-style stars’ book. You’ll be lookin’ like a mermaid in no time.

Originally published May 2016. Updated July 2017.