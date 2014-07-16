How to Get Beach Waves on Every Hair Type

Lived-in beach waves á la Gisele Bündchen are not solely reserved for the naturally wavy-haired, but let’s just say those women have a much faster morning routine. For when the day (or night) calls for carefree, windswept hair (and let’s face it, that’s every summer day) use these simple tips and products based on your hair’s natural texture.

Straight

Start with a heat protecting spray—we recommend GHD Style Heat Protect Spray ($22, sephora.com), because it also adds a silky smooth finish like a traditional styling cream. “Once dry, wrap 2-inch sections of hair around your curling iron, alternating the direction you are wrapping with each new piece,” says TRESemme stylist Jeanie Syfu. “The key here is to not focus on perfection—uneven curls give you the coveted freshness of beach waves.” TRESemme stylist Tyler Laswell recommends adding texture before you create waves. This is especially true with shorter hair (i.e. a longer pixie and bob). Because you can only curl a few inches of hair, rely on a texturizing spray or a small amount of TRESemmé Thermal Creations Mousse ($4.99, tresemme.com) on damp hair to add that intentional roughness to strands.

Wavy

For naturally wavy hair, you want to enhance what you have. Syfu suggests adding mousse to damp hair and drying with a diffuser to define already present waves. Dry hair requires a bit more TLC. “Flip head upside down and apply TRESemmé Thermal Creations Curl Activator Spray ($4.99, tresemme.com) to day old hair, and touch up waves with your curling iron for frizz-free, defined ringlets,” says Laswell. For shorter hair, simply wet, apply a dab of mousse and scrunch.

Curly

With natural curls, you have two options: Create waves from scratch (it’s impossible to create textured waves on already-formed ringlets) or work with what you have. To start with a clean canvas, blow dry hair smooth, and then use a 1-inch curling iron on 2-inch sections of hair. Because this texture can (obviously) hold a curl, you have the option of curling bigger sections at once. Finish with a sea salt spray, such as Bumble and bumble Surf Spray ($26, sephora.com).

For second-day hair, run a flat iron on dry hair from the middle to ends to stretch out curls. Use pomade to separate the tips by dabbing on your fingers and rubbing in.

