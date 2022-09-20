This Beach Waver Kit Is 44% Off & I’ve Never Seen The Curling Iron This Cheap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The Beach Waver has been an iconic hair styling tool for years now, and if you keep an eye on it, you can score serious savings on the professional styler. But lucky for you, it’s my job to keep an eye out on savings and I just spotted the Beach Waver for the cheapest I’ve ever seen it over at Amazon. Right now, you can save 44 percent on the tool and not just for the tool itself. This sale is on the entire five-piece Beach Waver kit, so you can pick up everything you need for perfect, effortless beachy waves at home.

This kit includes five different barrel sizes that you can swap out in the styler, including a crimper and four different barrel sizes for tight and looser curls. Plus, it comes with a heat-protecting glove so you never have to worry about burns and hair clips to hold hair in place as you get the perfect style. The Beach Waver is so popular because it’s the perfect tool for beginners. It essentially does the work for you. You can also choose from two different temperature settings to work up to styling with a hotter temp or to create different textures and waves.

Thanks to the ceramic coating and negative ions emitted when using, the styler can actually help tame frizz and protects against damage. But if you’re worried, you can still use a pre-heat styler. I love using Ouai’s leave-in conditioner + heat protectant. One reviewer said it’s perfect for traveling with, since each piece is fairly lightweight. “I love the easiness to change the type of curler,” they wrote. “Easy to pack, light weight to carry, I can take 3 different styles with me and style my hair depending on the mode in trips.”

Beach Waver 5-In-1 Styler

This kit normally retails for $65.99 so you’re literally shaving nearly $30 bucks off of the regular price. Another reviewer said, “This thing is great! So fast & easy! Well priced for what it is.” Another one said it helps them cut down on time when getting ready. “Love how quick it takes me to wand curl! Also love the wands for any size curls! Really get your moneys worth with this!!”

Grab it now and have the perfect tousled curls just in time for wedding season. Make sure to get ready early because you can bet all of your friends will want to use it as soon as you’re done.