Beach Sprays That Won’t Dry Out Your Hair

When it comes to that perfect summertime hair, we’re all about the textured, tousled, beach wave. And how do you get that wave? A beach spray of course! At this point in time, many of you have found a beach spray that you can’t live without, while some of you are still searching for that spray that will leave you with that model-off-duty texture. But, which spray gives you the perfect amount of texture, without the salt water dryness? Well girls, luckily, we’ve tried and tested a few beach sprays that will give you the waves that you want without that drying effect.
Flip through the slideshow above and starting nourishing your hair while you simultaneously add some salty, just-off-the-beach texture.
More From Beauty High:
Dry Shampoo vs Texturizing Spray: The Difference is in the Details
50 Beauty Rules to Break
101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know
Find out which salt sprays you need to stock up on right now.
This Soy Renewal beach spray from Sexy Hair has Argan Oil to help protect and nourish your hair while also giving it that perfect, beachy texture. (Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Renewal Beach Spray, $19.95, ulta.com)
Fekkai's Summer Hair Beach Waves Spray helps to create your surfer girl waves, while also keeping them healthy and happy with a "cooling complex" technology that is perfect for when you're out in the hot sun. (Fekkai's Summer Hair Beach Waves Spray, $25, ulta.com)
This beach spray from Got2b gives you that voluminous, wind-blown look by infusing natural salts into your hair while also giving you moisturizing ingredients as well. (Got2b Beach Trippin' Salt Solution Waving Spray, $6.49, ulta.com)
Josie Maran's beach spray is of course infused with argan oil to give you tousled waves while also keeping your hair healthy. (Josie Maran Bohemian Waves Argan Hair Mist Texture Volume & Moisture, $22, sephora.com)
Kerastase's new beach spray, Spray A Porter, has a soft and touchable finish and added bonus of UV and heat protection. (Kerastase Spray A Porter, $35, kerastase-usa.com)
L'Oreal's EverStyle Texture Series Beach Spray is a sea-salt infused spray that is alcohol-free, so it won't dry out your beautifully tousled locks. (L'Oreal's EverStyle Texture Series Beach Spray, $6.99, ulta.com)
Marc Anthony's Dream Waves Beach Spray helps to add body and volume to your hair while also protecting it from UV rays. An added dose of vitamins means that this spray hydrates while it boosts your curls. (Marc Anthony's Dream Waves Beach Spray, $8.99, ulta.com)
This beach spray adds a hint of texture, without that drying, gross effect. (Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $5.99, ulta.com)