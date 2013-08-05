Beach Sprays That Won’t Dry Out Your Hair

When it comes to that perfect summertime hair, we’re all about the textured, tousled, beach wave. And how do you get that wave? A beach spray of course! At this point in time, many of you have found a beach spray that you can’t live without, while some of you are still searching for that spray that will leave you with that model-off-duty texture. But, which spray gives you the perfect amount of texture, without the salt water dryness? Well girls, luckily, we’ve tried and tested a few beach sprays that will give you the waves that you want without that drying effect.

Flip through the slideshow above and starting nourishing your hair while you simultaneously add some salty, just-off-the-beach texture.

More From Beauty High:

Dry Shampoo vs Texturizing Spray: The Difference is in the Details

50 Beauty Rules to Break

101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know

