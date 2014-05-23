Beach-Ready Beauty: Your Guide to Suits, Sunnies and Polish

As soon as Memorial Day weekend hits, all we can think about are the number of days we can spend outside – whether it’s at the beach, pool, or simply frolicking in the park for a good ‘ol fashioned BBQ. For all of these summer activities you need a fabulous swimsuit – and a fun manicure (and pedicure) to match – with some sleek sunglasses, too. With this in mind, we’ve gathered our current favorite suits and polishes to help you get a head start on shopping below – get ready for a flood of compliments – no need to thank us!

Flirty & Fun:

For the flirty and fun-loving girl, go for a classic bikini with a twist, like this black suit with lasercut detailing that shows a peekaboo of color underneath. To bring out more of your “fun” side, pair it with floral sunglasses and a gorgeous red manicure. (Topshop Black Lasercut Bikini, $64, topshop.com; Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses, $235, OPI Coca Cola Red Nail Polish, $7.95, amazon.com)

California Beach Babe:

Everyone wants to stand out on the beach in a bright bikini, and what better way to do it than in this fun Mara Hoffman printed suit? Paired with a hot pink polish and some fun glasses, you’re guaranteed to have a blast and earn that true beach babe status. (Mara Hoffman Basketweave-detailed Printed Bikini, $230, netaporter.com; Ray-Ban Original Aviator, $199.95, sunglasshut.com; Deborah Lippmann in Whip It, $18, deborahlippmann.com)

Sporty Girl:

Thinking of playing volleyball on the beach? This “tomboy” suit is perfect for all of the sporty girls (because clearly we want to spell it out for everyone). Pair your bikini with an orange polish and these cat eye glasses for the perfect outfit. (Filles a Papa Venice Printed Racerback Bikini, $250, netaporter.com; Forever 21 Modern Muse Cat Eye Glasses, $5.80, forever21.com; Tenoverten in Hudson, $18, sephora.com)

’60s Chic:

Want to dress like Taylor Swift with a nod to the ’60s in this cute polka dot bikini? Pair it with a fun pair of tortoiseshell glasses and a mint polish for the perfect throwback. (Topshop Coral and Cream Spot Bikini, $68, topshop.com; Tortoiseshell Vogue Eyewear, $69.95, sunglasshut.com; Essie Mint Candy Apple, $8.50, essie.com)

Classic Babe:



The one-piece suit has made such a comeback and this braided, low-cut style is too chic to pass up. To add an chic twist to your one piece, pair it with a colorful pair of glasses like the above purple shades and then finish off the whole look with metallic nails! (Topshop Steel Grey Plait Suit, $60, topshop.com; Versace Sunglasses, $230, sunglasshut.com; Formula X in Vaporize, $12.50, sephora.com)