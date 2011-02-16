Beach-prepped and Sun-kissed

Elementary Herbology released a new exfoliating duo dubbed Beach Prep and Sun Kiss to ensure that you have the freshest skin around before you hit the sand.

Formulated with fruit enzymes and sea salt to exfoliate, buriti and macadamia oil to hydrate, and kombuchka and fig extract to even out pigmentation, fight environmental elements, and firm your skin, Beach Prep is designed to get you swimsuit ready. Although your skin may now be smooth and silky and seemingly ready for its beach debut, a faux-glow is nevertheless the way to go. Follow up the exfoliation process with Sun Kiss. Designed to give you an eco-certified glow with a self-tanning formula derived from sugar-beets, the formula will also hydrate and protect you with watermelon seed oil, aloe, and pomegranate for a healthy, natural, glow.

While designed to prepare you for the beach, those of us city-bound can fake the look of a wonderful weekend getaway with this set. Too bad these products can’t make a good margarita and give you a massage, too.

Elemental Herbology Beach Prep, $37; SpaceNK.com

Elemental Herbology Sun Kiss, $39; SpaceNK.com