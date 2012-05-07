The Best Beach Inspired Manicures For Your Inner Ocean Goddess

We have to admit, we’re feeling a little jealous right now. First one of our coworkers jets off to Miami for a little sun and fun of the romantic persuasion, then our BFF hits 5K at the slots in Atlantic City this weekend and immediately began to plot a week-long tropical getaway with the hubs. Is everybody heading to the beach these days but us?

Sadly, paradise is a little lost right now. Between work and outside projects aplenty, we’ve had little time to get bikini-ready, let alone plot a day to play hooky. In fact, we can only dream of it in the present…and perhaps aspire to it via our fingers and toes.

And while we’re never short of nail art ideas (thanks to our pals at Beauty High), now seems to be the time to implement a “surf’s up” mani or pedi strategy to inspire us until our vacation kicks in. From nautical nails to polish with scales, we’re ready and willing to embrace a little beach beauty in the short-term if it makes the pain of sitting in an office cubicle a little more bearable.

Check out seven of our fave beach inspired nail art designs in the slideshow above (oh, and don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen!).

What sort of nail art are you planning to rock this summer? Show it off by posting on our Pictures page now!