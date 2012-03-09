Beach Hairstyles To Try This Spring Break

The week you have been waiting for with baited breath has finally arrived. Spring Break! Whether you’re soaking up the sun on the golden sands of Mexico, or having a more laid back break lounging on your couch. Here are some great beach hairstyles to keep you looking stylish, comfortable, and cute.
Inspired by celebrity looks we love, feel free to take these hairstyles off the sand and try them out all year-round!
Spring Break is the perfect time to let loose and go for some colored locks like the pop star does here. Just make sure you wash it all out before heading back to work/school the next Monday!
Beach waves are the ultimate spring break look. Try a beach spray to create that perfect messy, laid back look.
The quickest way to shake up your beach day look (and your everyday look for that matter) is with a chic middle part. Tousle the ends with some cool loose curls and you're good to go.
This look is a beach babe classic. With just beach waves and a small braid tucked on one side, you'll look casual and cute.
Sometimes the easiest hair fix after a dip in the ocean is just to pull it back into a cute, simple bun.