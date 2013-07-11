10 Beach Bag Beauty Essentials

It’s summertime and the living’s easy—and packing your beach bag should be no exception. That’s why we’re making prepping for your next getaway a whole lot simpler: From a superstar tinted lip balm, to a delicious smelling after-sun lotion, we’ve gathered our favorite hot weather finds.

These sun protecting, moisturizing and lightweight products will make you look (and feel!) gorgeous and refreshed—no matter how hot and humid the day might be. So whether you’ll be lounging poolside or hitting the beach, throw these in your tote to keep your skin, hair and makeup in top shape.

