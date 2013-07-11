10 Beach Bag Beauty Essentials

It’s summertime and the living’s easy—and packing your beach bag should be no exception. That’s why we’re making prepping for your next getaway a whole lot simpler: From a superstar tinted lip balm, to a delicious smelling after-sun lotion, we’ve gathered our favorite hot weather finds.
These sun protecting, moisturizing and lightweight products will make you look (and feel!) gorgeous and refreshed—no matter how hot and humid the day might be. So whether you’ll be lounging poolside or hitting the beach, throw these in your tote to keep your skin, hair and makeup in top shape.
More Summer Beauty Tips From Beauty High:
The Best Sea Salt Sprays For Beach Hair This Summer
10 Summer Beauty Tricks From the Victoria’s Secret Angels
101 Summer Beauty Tips to Add to Your Bag of Tricks
The beauty essentials you'll need for the beach.
To define your eyes without ending up looking like a panda bear halfway through your day, stick with this waterproof liner. It glides on easily, stays put for hours on end and won’t end up half way down your cheeks.
Benefit BADgal Liner Waterproof, $20, sephora.com
This mascara not only darkens, lengthens and curls your lashes, but it also has serious staying power. Seriously, this stuff will not budge. It’s lasted through everything from hot yoga and boxing classes to scorching hot New York City summers.
CoverGirl LashBlast 24 Hour Mascara, $6, drugstore.com
Say goodbye to a chalky, ghostly complexion. This fast absorbing formula’s so lightweight, you’ll feel like you’ve got nothing on. Plus, its high SPF makes it a serious skin protector—and a summertime staple.
L’Oreal Paris Sublime Sun Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50+ Liquid Silk Sunshield for Face, $10, target.com
Even out your skin tone (and double up your SPF coverage) with this vitamin C-packed BB cream. You won't feel like you’re wearing a mask of makeup thanks to its light consistency, but you’ll still be able to hide any imperfections.
Kiehl’s Skin Tone Correcting & Beautifying BB Cream, $37, kiehls.com
Beachy waves? So gorgeous. Poufy hair? Not so much. Before letting your hair air dry, apply some of this oil to condition your strands, tame frizz and boost shine.
Davines OI / OIL, $41, birchbox.com
This lip balm's hydrating, protective and tints your lips a naturally gorgeous shade of pink. Plus, it’s not sticky at all, so you’ll never have to worry about your windswept hair getting stuck to your lips.
Fresh Sugar Petal Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, fresh.com
This formula works as hard as you’ll play: It’s sweat and water resistant and can be applied to wet or dry skin. It’s also fragrance free, meaning you’ll smell like your favorite perfume, not your sunscreen, all summer long.
EltaMD UV Sport SPF 50 Very Water Resistant Sunscreen, $20, drugstore.com
A spritz of this gives parched skin instant hydration, minus the salt and chlorine.
Evian Mineral Water Spray, $12, sephora.com
Perfect for a quick cleanup, these soothing wipes remove sweat, makeup and any traces of sunscreen. They’re great for sensitive skin, which is just what you need after a day of sunbathing.
Yes to Cucumbers Facial Towelettes, $5.99, drugstore.com
Smooth on this lotion to keep your skin from feeling tight and tender after a long day under the sun. It’s got coffee and green tea, which both help fight sun damage. The best part? It smells amazing!
Alba Botanica Natural Hawaiian After-Sun Lotion, $12, albabotanica.com