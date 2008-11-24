Be Beyonce

Saturday night, before the public debauchery occurred, Vivian, Nicole and I had our own private dance party. We moved my living room furniture aside and set about learning all of Beyonce’s choreography in her video for “Single Ladies”. After alternating between Beyonce’s original video and the SNL version with Justin Timberlake (which is, quite possibly, flawless), we laughed so hard that my abs hurt. Matching all of her dips and hip swivels made my legs so sore that by the time we got to my friend’s birthday party I couldn’t even join the dance floor. Needless to say it was a harsh realization about how out of shape I have become.



After staring at Beyonce’s thighs for 4 hours and then feeling the results of skipping the gym for two months, I’ve resolved to start working out again. But how does one go about getting a body like Beyonce’s? I asked Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi, CEO of Physique 57, to shed some insight on this topic. She says that cardiovascular activity alone doesn’t usually produce muscle and therefore falls short on defining and reshaping the body. To create a noticeable change in your body the key is to add strength training and stretching to your cardio routine. This is why the Physique 57 method is a hybrid of Pilates techniques, yoga moves, ballet, and weight training. The website, many of my fashion friends, and StyleCaster’s own Meg Cuna, swear that it really is the way to a Destiny’s Child bod. I think I might just have to look in to it…