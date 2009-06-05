Be a bronze goddess without the UVB rays!

I just love summer. I love not being a slave to my big black puffy coat and being able to roam around in a maxi dress all the time. Plus I adore being tan. I find that my mood is much improved when I have some color on my face.

But let’s be honest, who’s going to the beach in New England already? And while I do admit to occassionally fake-and-baking it I know it’s not something I should not make a habit of.

So what to do if I want my face to glow but no sun to make this happen??

I use Fresh’s High Noon Freshface Glow.

This product gives me the bronzy, dewy look I crave from the sun’s rays but packaged in a harmless 30ml tube. If I want to look sun kissed I simply apply a dime size of the product all over my face, dust on some pressed powder to set, a dab of blush, finish with mascara (never leave the house without it!) and voila! I am sun-kissed and sexy.