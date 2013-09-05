BCBGMAXAZRIA Teaches Us How to Apply Mascara to Every Last Lash

The look at BCBGMAXAZRIA this season was easy and boyish, with a touch of androgyny. Lead makeup artist Val Garland for Sephora PRO described the inspiration as “a bit androgynous. You borrow your boyfriend’s jacket, and you want the look to be sexy and a bit spare. Real, but not polished. Basically, when I was talking to the designers, the look is about taking a shirt or a tuxedo and pulling it apart and putting it back together again. I wanted the makeup to feel quite boyish, like she’s just put on some mascara and she’s done. ”

With a nearly-naked-but-polished look that included two shades of Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Foundation and Marc Jacobs Beauty Perfection Powder Featherweight Foundation (one an exact match to the skin, the other slightly darker to achieve the most natural-looking contour possible) and a touch of glossing cream on the cheekbones to highlight bone structure, this nude-but-sultry look was all focused on the lashes, with look-at-me lengths popping from the model’s eyes. Paired with a brushed-up, boyish brow and a beautifully-washed-out lip courtesy of Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo in Nude No. 5, this was a rolled-out-of-bed look with polish and sultry allure.

Val’s tip to getting this gorgeous lash look? “The issue with most lash looks is that you can’t get your mascara down to the root. Apply mascara to a fan brush and apply that right into the root of the lashes on the top and bottom. It gives you a defined line along the eye and it makes your lashes look thicker, which is what we all want.” She also praises the Buxom Sculpted Lash Mascara in True Black used backstage. “It’s usually hard to get into the corner and the outer edge of the lashes. I love this mascara wand that comes with the Buxom mascara because the shape really allows us to get in there and get all the lashes, from corner to center.”

Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble created easily-tousled tresses giving the girls easy waves from midlengths to ends with a 1 1/4″ barrel iron and Thickening Dryspun Finish, a newly-launched part of the thickening family of products from the company designed to work on all hair types. “It’s totally transparent and it brings a lightness and easy quality to the style,” said Laurent. We didn’t want the girl to look too overdone. Even though it took an hour or two to achieve the look, we wanted the look to be simple and slightly undone. We wanted it to look light and easy.”

Images by Kristin Booker

