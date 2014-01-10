Tested and Approved: BB Creams That Apply Just Enough Coverage

Finding the perfect amount of coverage is one of those beauty mysteries. Too little and your skin still looks uneven and red, with blemishes and fine lines peeking through. Too much and you look like you applied a layer of cake batter all over your face. Throughout the years since the BB’s inception, we’ve tried hundreds and have finally found five favorites that apply just enough coverage. We like to call this little triumph of ours (and our subsequent products with our “stamp” of approval) Goldilocks approved.

L’Oreal Paris Youth Code BB Cream Illuminator ($16.99, lorealparisusa.com)

With a creamy and light consistency, the coverup blends into a thin layer on the skin. Plus, it’s so moisturizing it helps camouflage fine lines while other foundations have the tendency to build up in creases.

Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm SPF 25 PA++ ($34, sephora.com)

The water-based formula keeps the application light but effective. With a corrective tone that counteracts redness, it evens the skin tone and helps reduce the appearance of inflamed blemishes.

Garnier BB Cream Skin Renew Miracle Skin Perfector SPF 15 ($12.99, drugstore.com)

Our first BB ever (it was the first drugstore brand to launch the influential beauty craze), Garnier’s smooth texture blends into the skin perfectly. With a blend of hyaluronic acid, glycerin and vitamin C, the formula maintains moisture levels while also brightening the skin.

Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C BB Cream SPF 20 ($14.99, lumene.com)

Made out of the cloudberry from Finland that packs more vitamin C than an orange, this light BB evens the skin tone while adding natural-looking dewiness. It’s so smooth we can apply multiple layers and it never looks caked on—it just slightly darkens the shade.

Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35 ($42, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

For a formula that’s a bit more matte (without looking dry), Bobbi Brown’s is the way to go. The formula isn’t too thick or sheer and leaves no shine behind.

