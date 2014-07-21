BB Cream With SPF: Lightweight Coverage with Maximum Protection

During the summer, the heat and humidity are enough to make us swear off heavy foundation entirely. No one likes heavy makeup, especially when the temperatures are so high that it begins to melt off your face and clog pores, creating an even larger problem. The solution to lightweight coverage in the dead of summer? BB cream with SPF, which gives just the right amount of makeup with all of the benefits of sun protection. Below are our favorite BB creams with SPF so you can find the best match for your skin!

If you’ve ever used a clay-infused product on your face, you know how amazing it makes your skin feel. This BB tinted moisturizer with SPF 20 is formulated with Tarte’s famous Amazonian clay, so you know you’re getting quality coverage and a weightless feel.

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $36, Sephora.com

A moisturizer, a face treatment, and a sunscreen all in one, Bobbi Brown’s BB Cream gives your skin a flawless finish with some serious sun protection. It’s a win-win.

Bobbi Brown BB Cream with SPF 35, $44, Sephora.com

For ladies who are constantly in front of the camera (whether it be an SLR or an iPhone), Smashbox’s Camera Ready BB Cream with SPF 35 is the only makeup your face will need. Between the oil-controlling formula and smooth results, we carry this with us wherever we go.

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream with SPF 35, $39, Sephora.com

With the feel of a tinted moisturizer, the coverage of a BB cream, and the protection of SPF 15, how could you go wrong with this product from Olay Fresh Effects?

Olay Fresh Effects BB Cream with SPF 15, $14.99, Drugstore.com

Specifically formulated for combination to oily skin, this BB cream from Garnier perfects skin while keeping excess oil at bay. Plus, with SPF 20 and a drugstore price tag, it really can’t be beat.

Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream with SPF, $12.99, Drugstore.com