This Jewelry Brand Just Launched Statement Hair Accessories We Can’t Stop Staring At

As someone who wears the same hairstyle nearly everyday, I’m always in desperate need of a new style or some flashy accessories. Thankfully, ’90s-style scrunchies and Kate Middleton-inspired bows are everyone’s current obsession. And as of this week, BaubleBar is the clear standout with a new fleet of hair accessories that might as well be fancy jewelry for the tresses.
The gamut doesn’t begin and end with bobby pins and hair ties. The newest drops hit on every trend you’ve seen so far this year, from over-the-top bejeweled headbands to boldly-printed wraps. Think marbled clips, oversized barrettes and even Janelle Monae-inspired safety pins (so chic). The best part is regardless of your hair length or type, there’s an adornment for upgrading every type of basic ‘do with little to no effort.
The BaubleBar hair accessories are available now on BaubleBar’s website and range from $8-58. Keep scrolling to see the ones we’ve already ordered.
Manda Hair Barrette Set
The matte finish on these colorful barrettes makes them grown-up, but still playful. Clip on one or all and add a pop of color to a down ‘do or a bun.
$28 at BaubleBar
Emily Hair Clip Set
A three-piece hair clip set makes stacking barrettes super easy. That crystalized ‘HELLO’ will definitely be in our next selfie shoot.
$42 at BaubleBar
Annette Hair Clip Set
The perfect accessory option for those who want a minimal, but super chic look. These marble-colored clips are slim and sleek so you can add one (or two) to your tresses without overdoing it.
$34 at BaubleBar
Jess Hair Barette Set
If you’ve been obsessed with safety pins, these clips are for you.
$24 at BaubleBar
Sophia Pearl Hair Clip Set
Pearls will never go out of style and these oversized clips will add a touch of class to any look. Not to mention this is totally wedding-appropriate.
$24 at BaubleBar
Valeriya Hair Scrunchie
Hair scarves have completely taken over our Instagram feeds and this hair tie-scarf duo is definitely on our must-have list.
$25 at BaubleBar
Mallory Hairband Set
Pull hair out of your face with these animal-print, turban-style headbands.
$54 at BaubleBar
Renae Bow Hair Tie
Add a royal-flair to any ‘do (Kate Middleton style) with these silk-like hair bows.
$24 at BaubleBar
