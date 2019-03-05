This Jewelry Brand Just Launched Statement Hair Accessories We Can’t Stop Staring At

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who wears the same hairstyle nearly everyday, I’m always in desperate need of a new style or some flashy accessories. Thankfully, ’90s-style scrunchies and Kate Middleton-inspired bows are everyone’s current obsession. And as of this week, BaubleBar is the clear standout with a new fleet of hair accessories that might as well be fancy jewelry for the tresses.

The gamut doesn’t begin and end with bobby pins and hair ties. The newest drops hit on every trend you’ve seen so far this year, from over-the-top bejeweled headbands to boldly-printed wraps. Think marbled clips, oversized barrettes and even Janelle Monae-inspired safety pins (so chic). The best part is regardless of your hair length or type, there’s an adornment for upgrading every type of basic ‘do with little to no effort.

The BaubleBar hair accessories are available now on BaubleBar’s website and range from $8-58. Keep scrolling to see the ones we’ve already ordered.

Manda Hair Barrette Set

The matte finish on these colorful barrettes makes them grown-up, but still playful. Clip on one or all and add a pop of color to a down ‘do or a bun.

$28 at BaubleBar

Emily Hair Clip Set

A three-piece hair clip set makes stacking barrettes super easy. That crystalized ‘HELLO’ will definitely be in our next selfie shoot.

$42 at BaubleBar

Annette Hair Clip Set

The perfect accessory option for those who want a minimal, but super chic look. These marble-colored clips are slim and sleek so you can add one (or two) to your tresses without overdoing it.

$34 at BaubleBar

Jess Hair Barette Set

If you’ve been obsessed with safety pins, these clips are for you.

$24 at BaubleBar

Sophia Pearl Hair Clip Set

Pearls will never go out of style and these oversized clips will add a touch of class to any look. Not to mention this is totally wedding-appropriate.

$24 at BaubleBar

Valeriya Hair Scrunchie

Hair scarves have completely taken over our Instagram feeds and this hair tie-scarf duo is definitely on our must-have list.

$25 at BaubleBar

Mallory Hairband Set

Pull hair out of your face with these animal-print, turban-style headbands.

$54 at BaubleBar

Renae Bow Hair Tie

Add a royal-flair to any ‘do (Kate Middleton style) with these silk-like hair bows.

$24 at BaubleBar

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.