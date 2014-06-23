How Your Hair Can Win The Battle Against Humidity

The summer is here, and while we all couldn’t be more excited, sometimes our hair takes excitement to a whole other level, and literally gets out of control. You know what I’m talking about: frizz. The humidity makes our hair go haywire, which is the complete opposite of whatever look we’re going for. Even though humidity is a tough opponent to go up against, it’s nothing we can’t conquer with a little help from our favorite frizz-control products.

Shampoo is the starting point. Washing your hair with shampoos that fight frizz is the first step to keeping things in place. Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy Frizz Control Nourishing Shampoo is a great option as it is clinically proven to help restore scalp’s natural moisture balance, and is armed with 24-hour frizz control. Lather, rinse, repeat and wave goodbye to frizz (you will not be missed)!

Deep condition to restore balance. When your hair is healthy, it is less likely to act up and more likely to cooperate. Leave in conditioners are perfect for revitalizing your hair on a weekly basis. Macadamia Deep Repair Masque is worth all the hype, as it will leave your hair with such an intense silky shine that frizz won’t even stand a chance.

Spray for smoothness. It is best to apply frizz-control sprays when your hair is damp so you can lock in the moisture, which will later control static when your hair is dry. Moroccanoil Frizz Control is among the best of the best as it contains weather resistant properties specifically designed for combating frizz and static by reducing the effects of humidity. This is definitely the way to go for keeping hair smooth, calm, and manageable when the temperature’s high.

Make sure to maintain. We all know nothing in life is certain, so it’s best to always be prepared, right? If any hairs start deciding to do their own thing throughout the day, John Frieda Full Repair Touch-Up Fly Away Tamer will put them back in their place. The magic clear formula comes in a mascara-like wand, so just throw it in your purse, touch up when needed, and remain looking polished all day long.