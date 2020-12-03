These Bath & Spa Gifts Might Actually Relax You In 2020

Scroll To See More Images

With end-of-year dread in full swing and the holidays quickly approaching, everyone is going all-in on all things relaxing and cozy. If you or your friends are stressed to the max, maybe consider scheduling some tub time. Whether you’re shopping for a bath newbie or seasoned expert, we found bath and spa gifts that’ll delight everyone on your list.

It can be hard to find a space to unwind in — if you live in a small apartment like I do, I work, exercise, relax and sleep in my bedroom. Lounging in the warm water with your fave TV show and go-to glass of wine might help find you some peace as this tumultuous year comes to an end. It does for me, at least.

If you want to create a spa-like haven for you’re soaking, you’re going to need a little help from bath bombs, epsom salts, body washes and other bath accessories. You can take your soak to a whole new level. Once you’re in the tub, you’re not going to want to get out, so you’ll want everything you need within literal arm’s reach.

And don’t forget that you’ll have to get out eventually. That part isn’t fun, but it can be made better by a fluffy robe. Everyone already spends so much of their days in loungewear, you might as well fully commit to wearing a robe around the house.

I rounded up some bath gifts that you’ll want to add to your cart. Below, you’ll find a range of soaps and bath accessories for every type of bather.

A Chillaxing Bath Bomb

These Chill Pills are cleverly designed and they try to recreate a spa experience in your bathroom. Each bath bomb smells of rose and lavender and contains jojoba seed oil, safflower seed oil and hemp seed oil. Six bath bombs come in each set.

Fan-Favorite Moisturizing Set

If your friend has been on the hunt for an amazing body moisturizer, we’ve got the perfect present. The Daily Oil Wash will chase away grease in the shower, and the Daily Perfecting Cream will make their skin glow post-shower. The duo is called Body Hero for a reason.

Eco-Conscious & Natural Set

If your friend is trying to make some more environmentally-friendly bathing choices, Bathing Culture’s gift set, which is full of natural and sustainably made products, is the way to go. It includes Mind & Body Wash, Golden Hour Hydrosol, Outer Being Face & Body Oil, Mini Face Dry Brush and a reusable cotton gift bag.

A Crowd-Pleasing Soaking Solution

Dr. Teal’s combo of epsom salts and lavender will help anyone de-stress. Epsom salt helps soothe sore muscles after a long day, and the lavender helps quiet your mind before bed. With this set, you get both epsom salts and foaming bath.

A Chic Bath Tray

If your friend is a long-soaker, get them a stylish bath tray. This tray will hold a candle, a book or tablet and even a glass of wine. They’ll have everything they need to unwind in one place.

A Lightweight Hair Towel Set

Now that we’re spending so much more time in our homes, your friends have probably put the blow-dryer down and started air-drying their hair instead. Instead of sitting with wet hair dripping on a bathrobe all day, your friend can learn how much more pleasant it is to dry their hair in a Turbie Twist.

A Cozy Robe

A soft, fuzzy bathrobe is something every needs on their holiday wish list in 2020. This microfiber robe is a long-lasting pick that won’t pill. It comes in 11 shades, ranging from vintage rose to cocoa pearl.

A Place to Rest Your Head

Tub walls aren’t known for being comfortable. Make a friend or family member’s bathing experience even more relaxing with one of these cushy two-panel bath pillows. The pillows have seven suction cups on the reverse side, so they’ll stay in place.

An Essential Bath Accessory

This gift is for the person who always precariously perches their glass of wine at the edge of the bathtub. Keep that wine glass secure in an elegant wine holder, which suctions to the bathroom wall.

3 Gifts in 1

Featuring Philosophy’s famous Amazing Grace scent, this 3-in-1 shampoo, bath and shower gel will be a welcome addition to anyone’s bathroom. No matter if you’re in the mood for a long shower or full soak, you can find a calming self-care moment.

A Magical Bath Bomb

Turn your bath into a winter wonderland with this Snow Fairy bath bomb from Lush. The water will turn bright pink and glittery—plus, it’ll smell like cotton candy.