Bath Soaks That Are Way Better Than Bubble Baths

When you actually have a moment (and the bathroom) to yourself with some time to unwind, the idea of a nice good relaxing soak probably comes as a cure-all for all your busy schedule’s woes. Instead of a lukewarm and faintly frothy stew, wouldn’t you rather your bath be a truly spa-like cocktail of all the most relaxing ingredients? Instead of sourcing all of your favorite things and just dumping them in the bathtub, here are some bathtub baristas who have thoughtfully put together the ingredients for a perfect bath.

When you’re suffering from a nasty bout of seasonal eczema or itchy dry skin, oatmeal is your savior. Rather than dumping Quaker Oats into your tub, Aveeno offers a neater way with their Soothing Bath Treatment.

Weird fun fact: mustard is apparently a great detoxer when used for health and beauty. The spice stimulates circulation to get the blood pumping around your body. Mixed with salt from the dead sea, this mixture is excellent as a soak-the-pain-away soak.

Try not to drink your own bathwater with this brew. A mixture of coffee, sea salt, ginger, vetiver, clove, and nutmeg, this is an energizing bath soak that relaxes your muscles and promotes circulation. The soak is packed in a sachet that, much like a tea bag, holds it all together for literally no clean-up afterwards.

If you want to space out (literally), the Space Girl Bath Bomb from Lush, is your answer. With a glitter effervescent Saturn-shaped ball of grapefruit and blackcurrant oil, the fizzy thing pops and wizzes as it melts into your bath water like a lovely scented meteor shower.

Take a note from Cleopatra and soak in a milk bath… but a slightly more sophisticated one. Osmia Organics’ Milk Bath with buttermilk, skim milk, essential oils and oats and baking soda, this turns your water into a milky skin-conditioning elixir. The milk acids gently slough off dead skin cells and you don’t have to do a thing but relax.

Filled with all good things you like to eat, Shea Moisture’s Olive & Green Tea bath soak has dead sea salt as well as avocado oil in it for the ultimate moisturizing experience.

