15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use

Self care is more than just a buzz word for troubling times. It’s a way of life. Devoting time to small indulgences not only forces us to take a break; it also makes dealing with everyday stressors a whole lot easier. Prune-y fingers aside, soaking in the bath tub is almost as good as a spa day and the easiest way to incorporate a little “me time” into your schedule.

If you’re more of a shower person, we understand the trepidation that comes with sitting in water for more than a couple of minutes. But au contraire, that’s nothing a little preparation can’t fix. Start by surrounding yourself with things that will detox your skin and also sit pretty in between uses. If you have no idea where to begin your search, bookmark these decadent finds as you put together the ultimate bathtub oasis.