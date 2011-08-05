Bath Oils Are Essential: 8 Oils To Bring The Spa Home

Bath bombs are super cool but if you’re someone who takes a lot of baths, you’ll want a bath product you can use over and over again. For me, that means a bath oil, sometimes even bubbles! Try out these oils to create a relaxing spa experience in the comfort of your own home. Bonus: You can recreate the experience again and again (until you run out of oils that is!).
Moisturize and soothe your skin with the power of oatmeal. (Aveeno Moisturizing Shower & Bath Oil, $6.99 drugstore.com)
My latest obsession from France, this rose bath oil smells like heaven with secondary notes of musk and citrus. (Compagnie de Provence Foaming Bubble Bath in Wild Rose, $18 thebathroomstore.net)
Iris paired with Almond and Macadamia nut oils, what more do I have to say? (Diptyque Precious Oils for Body & Bath, $78 diptyqueparis.com)
Detox and breathe easy with this bath oil made from 50% pure Sake. (Fresh Sake Bath, $80 barneys.com)
Jo Malone bath oils are a must. My top scent picks are Red Roses, Amber & Lavender, and Orange Blossom.(Jo Malone Bath Oil, $65 nordstrom.com)
It's true, I can't resist a good musk. I own every product Sabon makes in this scent. The bath foam not only smells great, but it's super quick to use, just pour directly under running water.(Sabon Bath Foam in Musk, $17 sabonnyc.com)
This is a multi-task item. Shampoo, body wash and Bath Gel. It makes some bubbles too! (Philosophy Amazing Grace Bath, Shampoo & Shower Gel, $22 sephora.com)
Wash hair, body and bubble up in the bath! This scent is summer perfection, blending pear and apple blossom together. (Victoria's Secret Wild Kiss Shower Gel, Bubble Bath & Shampoo, $12 victoriassecret.com)