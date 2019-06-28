These Bath Bombs Won’t Turn a Relaxing Bath Into a UTI

Scroll To See More Images

Honestly, there are very few self-care rituals that rival the tranquilizing effects of a good bath–especially when you have a deliciously scented and colorful bath bomb to accompany you. Unfortunately, while these fizzy bath products may be good for our mental health (and maybe even sanity, if it’s been a really long day), they’re not exactly known for being healthy for our vagina. Of course, not all beauty products (bath products, and otherwise) are created equal, so we did some research on some trusted bath bombs that won’t cause a UTI, yeast infection or an ambiguous, weird itchiness the following day. Because frankly, these potential side effects aren’t exactly anxiety-relieving circumstances —which is why you indulged in that bath in the first place, right?

Bath bombs are often the culprit of UTI’s (Urinary Tract Infections a.k.a. bladder infections), BV (bacterial vaginosis), and yeast infections because of the synthetic dyes (yes, the one’s that give your bath that Instagram-worthy cascade of colors) and fragrances (yes, the one’s that make your bath smell like heaven on earth) that they’re often infused with, can travel into your vagina and/or urethra and disturb the normally well-balanced ecosystem of good and bad bacteria. You’ve likely heard that your vagina has a fragile pH balance, and when it’s thrown off, this causes a slew of uncomfortable and downright painful problems. This is exactly why your gyno is literally always telling you to avoid scented tampons, perfumed “feminine” washes, and douching like the freaking plague. These chemicals basically throw everything off down there, causing major inflammation and upping the risk for developing an infection exponentially. To make matters worse, if you happen to be a fan of the aesthetic AF glitter bombs, you’re really in trouble. Glitter is sharp and scratchy, and if you’re sitting in your bath for more than a few minutes (…and honestly, why would you not), these irritating particles can also travel into the vagina and urethra, potentially creating small tears in the lining, making you even more susceptible to infection.

Now, before you start the mourning process over the loss of your favorite way to unwind, let me bring forward a bit of hope to save you from the wrath of heartbreak looming in your infection-free horizon. It turns out, that there actually are some vagina-friendly and UTI-safe bath bombs out there, so you can enjoy this integral step in your self-care routine, without upsetting your V. Bombs away!

1. Luscious Goods French Bath Bombs

This set of aromatic bath bombs gets its fabulous fragrance from natural ingredients, including lavender, aloe, green tea and shea butter instead of relying on chemical-laden synthetic fragrances to do the trick. These fizzing bombs are also hypoallergenic, and free of parabens, synthetic dyes and GMO’s.

2. Naked Reverie Bath Bombs

Not only is this set of luxe bath bombs sustainably sourced and fair trade, it’s also void of vagina-irritating chemicals and dyes that cause so-called “thrush.” Instead, it’s formulated with a blend of natural essential oils and Epson salt to give you the relaxing bath sesh of a lifetime without the threat of a UTI the following day.

3. Vagisil Scentsitive Scents V-friendly Bath Bomb

It’s hard not to trust an O.G. feminine hygiene brand like Vagisil when you’re on the hunt for V-safe bath bombs. Just like their range of feminine care products, these fizzing bath bombs offer the same indulgent experience as conventional alternatives, without the irritating fragrances and dyes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.