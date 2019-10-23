The Only Cozy Winter Candles I Acknowledge Are From Bath & Body Works

Scroll To See More Images
When I’m not swatching and swiping on beauty products, sniffing candles is basically my side hustle. I. Love. Candles. Hand me a soy wax blend any day of the week and I’ll be happy to tell you where to burn it, when to burn it, and if there’s a better option somewhere else. At the end of the day, I don’t want a glass of wine unless there’s a lit candle within arm’s reach, too. Perhaps I’m a little obsessed with smell-goods (fragrance included—don’t even get me started), but who else would you trust to recommend the best Bath & Body Works winter candles before braving the next sale? (You know it can get straight-up chaotic when you’re in the store.)
I’m going to keep it all the way real—some of my favorite candles cost as much as designer perfume, but when it’s cold outside, the majority of my stash is coming from Bath & Body Works. I love that the three-wick options last forever; okay, not literally forever, but a very long time. Plus, the names are freakin’ adorable and the packaging stands out enough that I never forget they’re sitting on my side table at the end of a busy day. And it should go without saying, but, the prices are very nice to my wallet, too. Take it from a wannabe candle connoisseur—these are the cozy fall and winter scents you want to grab sooner than later.
Fireside
Smoked cedars offset by calming essential oils.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Champagne Toast
The yummiest mix of tangerine and berry notes.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Flannel
This fabric indeed has a smell and it’s bergamot with a hint of musk.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Hot Cocoa & Cream
It almost smells good enough to eat. Just don’t, like, actually do it.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Marshmallow Fireside
This one isn’t purely marshmallow-scented. There’s also a little vanilla mixed with amber.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Crisp Morning Air
I’m a sucker for sandalwood and this fresh, clean scent has plenty of it.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Fresh Balsam
You don’t need a Christmas tree for your house to smell like one.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Frozen Lake
At the end of a long day, this eucalyptus- and lavender-scented candle will make it easier to put down the phone and get into bed.
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Spiced Apple Toddy
Why have a basic hot toddy when you can have one that smells like spiced plum and tart cranberry?
$24.50 at Bath & Body Works
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.