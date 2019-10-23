The Only Cozy Winter Candles I Acknowledge Are From Bath & Body Works

Scroll To See More Images

When I’m not swatching and swiping on beauty products, sniffing candles is basically my side hustle. I. Love. Candles. Hand me a soy wax blend any day of the week and I’ll be happy to tell you where to burn it, when to burn it, and if there’s a better option somewhere else. At the end of the day, I don’t want a glass of wine unless there’s a lit candle within arm’s reach, too. Perhaps I’m a little obsessed with smell-goods (fragrance included—don’t even get me started), but who else would you trust to recommend the best Bath & Body Works winter candles before braving the next sale? (You know it can get straight-up chaotic when you’re in the store.)

I’m going to keep it all the way real—some of my favorite candles cost as much as designer perfume, but when it’s cold outside, the majority of my stash is coming from Bath & Body Works. I love that the three-wick options last forever; okay, not literally forever, but a very long time. Plus, the names are freakin’ adorable and the packaging stands out enough that I never forget they’re sitting on my side table at the end of a busy day. And it should go without saying, but, the prices are very nice to my wallet, too. Take it from a wannabe candle connoisseur—these are the cozy fall and winter scents you want to grab sooner than later.

Fireside

Smoked cedars offset by calming essential oils.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Champagne Toast

The yummiest mix of tangerine and berry notes.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Flannel

This fabric indeed has a smell and it’s bergamot with a hint of musk.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Hot Cocoa & Cream

It almost smells good enough to eat. Just don’t, like, actually do it.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Marshmallow Fireside

This one isn’t purely marshmallow-scented. There’s also a little vanilla mixed with amber.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Crisp Morning Air

I’m a sucker for sandalwood and this fresh, clean scent has plenty of it.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Fresh Balsam

You don’t need a Christmas tree for your house to smell like one.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Frozen Lake

At the end of a long day, this eucalyptus- and lavender-scented candle will make it easier to put down the phone and get into bed.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Spiced Apple Toddy

Why have a basic hot toddy when you can have one that smells like spiced plum and tart cranberry?

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

