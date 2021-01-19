Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day ‘Bake Shop’ Is Now Open with 15 New Fragrance Treats

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that it’s best to gift yourself even if you’re partnered up. Sure, your S.O. might get you a necklace or new perfume but there’s nothing wrong with grabbing what you really want: Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day goods. As usual, the retailer is going all out for the romantic holiday with fragrance mists, shower gel, body lotion, body cream, body wash, bath foam, lip scrub, hand soap and 3-wick candles in 15 new fragrances. Phew! We told you it was a lot.

The collection is sugary sweet with scents like Coconut Cream Pie and Strawberry Pound Cake. The packaging is seriously cute, as expected from Bath & Body Works, in shades of red, pink and gold. Pick up a few for yourself (you deserve a night of self-care!) and grab some for your friends, work wife and mom. There’s so much to choose from, with even more fragrances online than you can find in the store.

Shop a few of our favorites below and visit Bath & Body Works for the rest of the Valentine’s Day goodies.

Raspberry Jam Donut Shower Gel

With scents of wild raspberry jam, powdered sugar and donuts.

Pineapple Pancakes 3-Wick Candle

With pineapple, pancakes, banana, and brown sugar essential oils.

Coconut Cream Pie Ultra Shea Body Cream

With scents of toasted coconut flakes, caramel custard and pie crust.

Chocolate Covered Cherry Super Smooth Body Lotion

With scents of milk chocolate, cherries and sweet liqueur.

Bubble Rosé 3-Wick Candle

With rosé, blood orange and cranberry juice with essential oils.