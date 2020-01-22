StyleCaster
Bath & Body Works Went All Out for Valentine’s Day With 41 New Products

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: ImaxTree.

As soon as the season changes or a new holiday creeps upon us, we can count on some brands to really go all out and provide us with crazy-cute themed products. Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day 2020 is just that and more. As per usual, the brand is rolling out more than 40 new bath, body and home goodies—including candles. Much of the line features red or pink packaging with hearts, though some are more generally pretty for year-round use.

Bath & Body Works has added a few new scents to the mix, including Strawberry Pound Cake (yum). The brand even brought back a few fan favorites like Gingham, Love, Rose Water & Ivy, and Japanese Cherry Blossom. You’re going to drool over the heart-printed candles and sparkly pink Wallflower plugs to go with your body wash and lotion. Plus, there are great gift sets to give friends, a partner, your mom—anyone—for Valentine’s Day. Shop some of our favorites, below.

be mine 3 wick candle

Image: Bath & Body Works.

This sweet candle is made with essential oils.

Candy Hearts 3-Wick Candle $24.50
gingham whipped sugar

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Soften skin with shea butter, vitamin E and sugar exfoliants.

Gingham Whipped Sugar Body Scrub $16.50
strawberry poundcake

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Smell like a blend of strawberries and whipped cream.

Strawberry Pound Cake Mist $15.50
strawberry poundcake

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Shea and cocoa butters and skin-softening aloe leave skin feeling fresh and smooth.

Strawberry Pound Cake Cream $14.50
campagne gift set

Image: Bath & Body Works.

You just have to add some real champagne to this festive gift set.

Champagne Toast Mini Gift Set $13.50
