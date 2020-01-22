Bath & Body Works Went All Out for Valentine’s Day With 41 New Products

As soon as the season changes or a new holiday creeps upon us, we can count on some brands to really go all out and provide us with crazy-cute themed products. Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day 2020 is just that and more. As per usual, the brand is rolling out more than 40 new bath, body and home goodies—including candles. Much of the line features red or pink packaging with hearts, though some are more generally pretty for year-round use.

Bath & Body Works has added a few new scents to the mix, including Strawberry Pound Cake (yum). The brand even brought back a few fan favorites like Gingham, Love, Rose Water & Ivy, and Japanese Cherry Blossom. You’re going to drool over the heart-printed candles and sparkly pink Wallflower plugs to go with your body wash and lotion. Plus, there are great gift sets to give friends, a partner, your mom—anyone—for Valentine’s Day. Shop some of our favorites, below.

This sweet candle is made with essential oils.

Soften skin with shea butter, vitamin E and sugar exfoliants.

Smell like a blend of strawberries and whipped cream.

Shea and cocoa butters and skin-softening aloe leave skin feeling fresh and smooth.

You just have to add some real champagne to this festive gift set.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.