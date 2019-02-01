11 Bath & Body Works Gifts Your That’ll Make Your Valentine Smitten

It’s officially the first day of February (congrats on surviving the year of January), which means we are exactly two weeks away from Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re planning a candle-lit dinner with your significant other or a Netflix-marathon with your besties, there’s sure to be gift-giving involved. And what better way to communicate your feelings than with Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day gifts?

Thanks to the one-stop-shop for all things smell-good, otherwise known as Bath & Body Works, V-Day shopping just got way easier. It’s hard to pass up this fragrance-filled shop when strolling through the mall. Because TBH, Bath & Body Works totally gets us. We want a luxurious-looking gift with a reasonable price tag that is guaranteed to wow. And if possible, we’d like to shop for 90 percent (or all) of our loved ones in one stop (or one click)—because time is precious and an extra 30 minutes means there’s time for a mani after, duh.

In addition to their newly-released Valentine’s Day collection, Bath & Body Works boasts an insane amount of other goodies that your Valentine will swoon over. For starters, if you’re shopping for a special man in your life, whether it’s your two-time Tinder date or your hubby (or anything in-between), there’s plenty of scents he’ll love. The brand’s two-in-one formulas cut out the guesswork and smell just as good (if not better) than the $100 scents at the specialty counter.

If you’re planning a platonic soiree, bringing a slew of smell-good, glitter-filled hand sanitizers for your crew to throw in their purse or gym bag is the perfect party-friendly gift. Because staying germ-free will never go out of style.

No matter what you choose, you truly can’t go wrong. With most of their scented finds under $40, you’re nearly guaranteed to find something within your budget. Keep scrolling to see our V-Day faves.

Signature Collection Bourbon Cologne

It’s the smell of bourbon, with just enough sweetness. With notes of white pepper, amber and oak, it’s the ultimate winter scent.

$34 at Bath & Body Works

Sea Salt & Sandalwood 3-Wick Candle

Light this candle to transform any room to a beachside paradise, no matter how cold it is outside.

$25 , $15 at Bath & Body Works

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Bubble Bath

Gift your hard-working friends with this bubble bath that will not only relieve stress with the scent of essential oils, but also leave them smooth from head-to-toe.

$17 at Bath & Body Works

Cocoshea Coconut Intense Moisture Body Butter

The perfect gift for a winter holiday, this uber-hydrating body cream is chock-full of moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter.

$17 at Bath & Body Works

Cucumber & Lily Gentle Exfoliating Hand Soap

This nourishing hand wash doubles as bathroom decor with its gardenia-inspired packaging.

$7 at Bath & Body Works

Aromatherapy Rose Vanilla Pillow Mist

If you’re a fragrance-lover, a spritz of this calming scent on your pillow (or all-over) is the perfect ending to a long day.

$14 at Bath & Body Works

Signature Collection Noir 2-in-1 Hair + Body Wash

This scent is as mysterious as it sounds, with a blend of black cardamom, musk and smoky vanilla.

$13 at Bath & Body Works

Banana Bundt Cake 3-Wick Candle

This candle smells so delicious, you’ll smell every ingredient of grandma’s famous banana cake including the crushed walnuts and sprinkle of cinnamon.

$25 , $15 at Bath & Body Works

Mahogany Teakwood Scentportable Fragrance Refill

Every car owner can use a freshener, and this gender-neutral scent is our top pick.

$4 at Bath & Body Works

Signature Collection Forever Red Shower Gel

This pomegranate, peony and vanilla top-selling fragrance is back and just as good as you remember.

$14 at Bath & Body Works

Signature Collection One In A Million Diamond Shimmer Mist

If springtime has you snagging as many white florals as you can get your hands on, this shimmering mist is for you. Or your friend who loves to sparkle.

$17 at Bath & Body Works

