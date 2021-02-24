Bath & Body Works’ New Collection Is A Tropical Vacation In Candle Form

Since there’s a good chance you haven’t been on vacation in, well, a full year (same!), it’s nice to get in the mood at home when you can. Light some candles, take a bath, breathe in the scent of coconut and pretend you’re on an island and not your tiny, cramped apartment in the city. (Okay, that’s definitely me talking.) Bath & Body Works’ Tropical Paradise collection can help.

With scents like pink hibiscus, juicy guava and coconut, you’ll be able to slip away at least for a few minutes. And this fragrance comes in all your Bath & Body Works favorites: body and hand soap, body lotion, fragrance mist, body scrub, candles and even a delicious eau de parfum.

While candles are always a good idea, pay extra attention to the body care right now. Bath & Body Works has an epic mix and match sale. If you buy three, you get two free and if you buy two, you get one free. Get started on some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Waikiki Beach Coconut Single Wick Candle

With tropical white coconut essential oils.

Mando Mai Tai Single Wick Candle

With mango, jasmine and grapefruit essential oils.

Waikiki Beach Coconut Ultra Shea Body Cream

With tropical white coconut.

Bahamas Passionfruit & Banana Flower Fine Fragrance Mist

With passionfruit, pineapple and banana flower.

Waikiki Beach Coconut Shower Gel

With tropical white coconut.