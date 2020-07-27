7 Bath & Body Works Goodies I’m Buying During the Huge Semi-Annual Sale

During this time of safer-at-home orders, I’ve never wanted self-care items more. Body lotion, body wash and especially, yummy-smelling hand soaps and hand sanitizer are constantly in my (virtual) shopping cart. Luckily Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is on to bring us half off all of this and more. These deals are online and in-store (where shopping is open safely), but there are also $5 (!) body care deals online-only. Allow me to break it down for you.

For the price of a Starbucks chai latte with almond milk (my pricey favorite), you can pick up a single-wick candle, fragrance mist, hand soap and so much more. These are summer-ready fragrances but totally great for all-year-round, including Black Rasberry Vanilla, Pearberry, Country Apple (so good for fall!) and Coconut Pineapple. Bath & Body Works needs to make room for all those fall and holiday goodies. You know the retailer just dropped all-new fragrances—and that’s just the beginning.

Get ready for pumpkin everything, creatively kooky Halloween accessories and holiday. So much holiday. In the meantime, stock up on everything you’ll need for home while you’re inside more than ever. We got you started with some favorites, below.

Sun-Ripened Raspberry Body Lotion

You favorite fragrance from middle school in a hydrating lotion.

Vanilla Bean Single Wick Candle

With Madagascar vanilla bean, marshmallow, steamed milk and essential oils.

Orange Sunrise Gentle Gel Hand Soap

You can never have too much hand soap—especially now.

Country Apple Ultra Shea Body Cream

It’s your last chance to grab this yummy fall scent before it’s gone for good.

Mediterranean Bergamot Neroli Body Wash and Foam Bath

We love the calming aromatherapy line.

Fresh Cut Lilacs Single Wick Candle

With lilac, greens and essential oils.

Midnight Shave Gel

Though this musky gel is marketing to men, all genders can it to get a close shave.