Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is Back and Prices Start at $3

Can one have too many candles or too much lotion? That’s the question we ask ourselves when Bath & Body Works’ semi-annual sale comes back around. Earlier this year, we stocked up on summer-ready favorites including watermelon hand soap and lavender body cream. This time, it’s all about the holidays with up to 75 percent off winter-y products you’ll use until the next big blowout. Select home fragrances, 3-wick candles and men’s items are discounted, too. There really is something for everyone.

Grab a little post-Christmas present for yourself or save some Bath & Body Works goodies for a friend’s next birthday or housewarming. There’s pretty much no one who wouldn’t want delicious-smelling shower gel or hand soap. Prices start at just $3 for select Wallflower refills and hand soap, $5.50 for men’s body care and $10.50 for 3-wick candles. Though some products have holiday images on them, most are pretty great to leave out year-round. We do still have a few months left of winter, anyway (sorry for the reminder).

There are dozens of products to choose from but shop a few to get you started, below.

This year-round scent smells like a blend of white gardenia, sweet apple water and bamboo.

This body cream smells like sugar cookies in the best way possible.

Take a long bath with this mandarin oil-infused body wash and bath soap.

When you get out of the bath, hydrate your skin with this body cream infused with Asian pear, Japanese Cherry Blossom and sandalwood.

Spiced orange, fir balsam and clove buds come together in this yummy hand soap.

