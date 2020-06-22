Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is On and Includes New Scents

We’re all home a bit more—or a lot more—than usual right now and that might mean you’re turning your space into a bit of a sanctuary. There has rarely been a more important time for self-care. Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale for 2020 is here to help with that. You don’t have to drop a ton of money to update your space with 3-wick candles, fragrance mists, body lotion and shower gel in iconic as well as brand-new scents.

Yes, we’re talking new-new. Bath & Body Works just rolled out its “freshly squeezed” scents perfect for summer. These are fruity and blended in interesting concoctions such as Watermelon Lemonade and Peach Sangria. Some of the new scents are included in the sale and others are still full price. There are more than enough available at a whopping half off to decorate your entire space with new fragrances.

We love the aromatherapy line, such as the Ylang Ylang-infused body lotion and Juniper oil-infused creams. Add a few hand sanitizers and hand soaps (regularly priced—sorry!) and your cart is set. Order online to be safe or head to an open Bath & Body Works store near you—as long as its practicing social distance requirements, of course. Happy shopping.

Rose Water & Ivy 3-Wick Candle

With soft rose essential oils.

Watermelon Lemonade Spritzer Shower Gel

With sugary lemon and watermelon.

Cotton Blossom Ultra Shea Body Cream

With healing shea butter.

Passionfruit & Banana Flower 3-Wick Candle

With passionfruit, banana and pineapple essential oils.

Fiji Sunshine Guava-Tini Fine Fragrance Mist

With guava, orange and jasmine.