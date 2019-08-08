Bath & Body Works’ New Scents Come in the Prettiest Little Bottles

Because Bath & Body Works does so much around the holidays, with delicious pumpkin and apple pie everything, it’s easy to forget there are dozens of everyday scents to incorporate into your daily routine. Two new Bath & Body Works perfumes, Rose and Kaleidoscope, caught our eyes first because of the chic AF bottles. The Eau De Parfums look different from other Bath & Body Works’ fragrances with rose-gold and holographic hues respectively. They look a bit vintage, as well, with a small square base and a large round top. Get ready to make room on your vanity.

First up is Rose Eau De Parfum, which features notes of rose water with jasmine petals and creamy musk. Fans of the scent “have been waiting for Bath & Body Works to come out with an Eau de Parfum version of their Rose scent for ages,” according to numerous five-star reviews. The only complaint? It’s a bit too small at 1.7 fluid ounces.

For a different vibe, Kaleidoscope is a totally new scent to the brand. It has notes of iris, cedarwood and pink pepper. A few fans have described it as a dupe for Glossier You, which I cannot confirm because I haven’t tried Bath & Body Works‘ version yet. Still, people are really hoping Kaleidoscope stays in stock for a long time.

As always with Bath & Body Works, if you’re loving the Eau de Parfum, you can grab the same scent in body lotion, hand cream, body wash, fragrance mists and so much more. Both Kaleidoscope and Rose both retail for $39.50 at Bath & Body Works and online. Right now there’s a big mix-and-match sale. If you buy three items, you can get two for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.