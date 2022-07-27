Bath & Body Works Is Launching Rewards (!) & Your Candle Obsession Will Finally Pay Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We love rewards programs. Whether it’s Sephora, Ulta Beauty, CVS or just Uber and Starbucks, we love to get points for purchases. There’s something so satisfying about turning in your points and getting a freebie — without thinking about how much you spent to get there. Now, we’ll be able to do the same with Bath & Body Works’ reward program. The retailer is rolling it across the country, with more and more cities coming soon.

If you feel like you’ve seen My Bath & Body Works Rewards before, you probably have. The program isn’t new but it was previously only available in certain cities. Next month, Bath & Body Works is expanding its Rewards program nationwide so everyone can get in on the action. (Expect city rollouts about mid-August.) So, what do you get for your purchases? Let us break it down.

First, all new rewards members get $10 off a $30 purchase. That’s an easy win. Otherwise, you’ll earn points with every purchase. $1 is equal to one point. If you spend $100, you actually earn 1,000 points and redeem a free full-size product (up to $16.50) of your choice.

With your free rewards membership, you’ll also get access to exclusive events and products, as well as an annual birthday gift. You can download the Bath & Body Works app to get even more exclusive invites and to track your earnings. Or you can just go into stores and ask how close you are to a free gift. (I know that’s what a lot of us will do.) This is especially true because $100 is not that hard to spend at Bath & Body Works. That’s only four 3-wick candles or a mix of candles and body products.

Need some shopping inspo? We’ve got you covered with the brand’s Halloween drop, summer candles, tropical vacation vibes and ‘gender-neutral’ line.