Bath and Body Works Releases New Scent Collection

With it’s spiced-infused blends and jewel-toned packaging, Bath and Body Works’s new True Blue line is designed to transform your bathroom into a Moroccan-themed spa. Inspired by the country’s spa heritage and formulated with its signature ingredients, each product in the line has a fragrance reminiscent of the Old World.

The line includes Honey and Date Body Yogurt, Sweet Fig and Argan Body Lotion, Moroccan Tea and Cucumber Shower Gel, Saffron and Fig Shower Gel, Rose Petal and Orange Flower Shower Cream, and Cedarwood and Spice Warming Body Scrub.

Now you can transport yourself to Morocco every time you shower (for much less than the cost of a vacation).

True Blue Moroccan Collection, $15 – $17.50, at Bath and Body Works