Bath & Body Works Low Key Rolled Out 32 New Scents

Although it’s chilly and grey outside in New York, Bath & Body Works is preparing for warmer weather. And all we can say is, yes, please. Bath & Body Works’ new fragrances for 2020, all 32 of them, include some newbies such as Saltwater Breeze and Rainbow Daydream and updates on old faves like Aromatherapy Passion, Calm and Clarity. As usual with Bath & Body Works scents, many come in an Eau de Parfum (in that chic bottle!), Body Cream, Fine Fragrance Mist, Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Body Butter and/or Body Scrub. So if you love something, you can go all in.

All Bath & Body Works fans know how epic the retailer’s sales are but the big launch days are worth taking a second look at. Usually, we’re dying over a new candle drop but with the weather still dry and cold, we want all the body products we can get our hands on. Is it possible to literally moisturize from head to toe? Because we might try. Shop some of the new products (and yes, including a few candles), below.

With shea and cocoa butters and skin-soothing aloe.

With vitamin E, shea butter and essential oils.

With vitamin E, shea butter and aloe.

With tuberose absolute and ylang ylang oil.

With chai spices, vanilla bean and black tea.

