Bath & Body Works Just Rolled Out an Entirely New Brand of Skincare, Haircare & More for All Types and Textures

When we want to stock up on all the candles and bath products, we head to Bath & Body Works for…Bath & Body Works. The retailer hawks its own line of body, skin and home products with a few diffusion brands like White Barn. But this is the first time Bath & Body Works has launched an entirely new brand, Moxy, available online and in stores now. Moxy also features new categories for the retailer, such as hair products for textured hair, legit skincare and even gummy vitamins.

Moxy is a vegan and cruelty-free brand with a product collection for everyone. Under the skincare category, there are face moisturizers (with refills), scrubs, cleansers and face masks made without fragrance, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and artificial dyes. All skin types should try the All Skin line featuring skin-brightening ingredients. Dry Skin has more hydration, Oily Skin balances skin and reduces the appearance of pores and Sensitive Skin calms with cucumber extract.

Skincare runs from $10.95-$20.95.

Bath & Body Works has sold a few random hair products in the past but Moxy has a line for everyone. There’s Shampoo ($14.95), Conditioner ($14.95) and Hair Masks ($18.95) for Curly, Straight, Wavy and Coily hair types.

To found out Moxy’s current offerings, you’ve got Dietary Supplement Gummies ($18.95 for 60) including Stress-Less, Hair/Skin/Nails, Sweet Dreams Sleep, Apple Cider Vinegar and Immunity Support. As always, chat with your doctor before starting a new supplement program.

This fun, colorful brand is available to shop now at Bath & Body Works. We can’t wait to see what else Moxy comes up with.