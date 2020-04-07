Let There be Light—Bath & Body Works Just Launched 28 (!) New Candles

It might seem like May 10 is far away right now but trust us—a gift for Mom is not one to rush at the last minute. It’s going to come up even faster this year. Luckily, Bath & Body Works’ Mother’s Day offerings for 2020 are here to help. The retailer just rolled out 150 (!!) products for the new season and many of them are perfect for gift-giving. Of course, we don’t blame you if you grab some goodies for yourself too, from the eight new fragrances, 20 new moisturizing products, two new aromatherapy blends. And that’s not all. We told you it was a lot!

Fans are also stoked to see a favorite home fragrance, Fresh Cut Lilacs, join the body care line. Have a mom in your life (grandmother, aunt, step-mom, chosen mom, etc.) who loves flowers? If you can’t bring her a bouquet this year, there are 120 floral products that would make great gifts, including items from the new fragrance, Perfect Peony.

A whopping 28 of the new products are candles, both the 3-wick and single-wick candles everyone loves. You can also shop all the body wash, body lotion, hand soaps (not surprisingly, many are sold out already), fragrance mists, fragrance plugs and gift sets. You can spend hours perusing all the newbies but to help you narrow it down, we chose some of our favorites, below.

Watermelon Lemonade 3-Wick Candle

With watermelon and lemon essential oils.

Eucalyptus Spearmint Gift Box Set

Including Body Wash & Foam Bath, Body cream and Pillow Mist.

Succulent Basket Wallflowers Fragrance Plug

This faux-plant will definitely stay alive.

Perfect Peony 3-Wick Candle

With peony, vanilla sandalwood and essential oils.

Violet Sandalwood Eucalyptus Single Wick Candle

With sandalwood oil and eucalyptus oil.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.