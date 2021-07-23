Bath & Body Works Dropped Its Halloween Collection & There’s Candy Corn

Although it’s still hot AF here in Los Angeles, and will be for the next few months, I’m dreaming about east coast fall and all that brings—including Halloween. Luckily, Bath & Body Works dropped its Halloween 2021 goods already so we can whet our appetite for the spooky season. Knowing the retailer, this is just the beginning of its skeleton- and vampire-themed goods. And they will sell out, as the holiday collections tend to do. So you’ll want to scoop up these new products now before they’re gone for good.

As always with Bath & Body Works launches, there are single and 3-wick candles, Wallflower fragrance plugs, hand soap and candle holders. This time, each is seriously extra with black cats, spooky cobwebs and candy corn-shaped hand sanitizer. There are also apple-scented body products including body cream, shower gel, fragrance mist and body lotion.

There’s a lot to choose from here. But to get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween items from this year that are sure to go fast and we’ll update you with fall-ready items soon. Shop them all when the collection hits stores and online on July 26.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bat 3-Wick Candle Pedestal

There are options for both candles and hand sanitizer. How spooky—and cute.

Candy Corn PocketBac Holder

Bath & Body Works always has the most fun hand sanitizer holders to take you through the season and beyond. And if you’re anything like me, you’re still using a ton of it.

Neon Ghost Fragrance Diffuser & Nightlight

Tell me this won’t get you all the compliments in your living room?

Single Wick Candle in Ghoul Friend

With scents of strawberries, peony and citrus.

Black Cat Hanging Candle Accessory

Make any candle Halloween-ready!