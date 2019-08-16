It’s Never Too Early for Bath & Body Works’ Halloween Candles

Listen up: it might only be mid-August but it’s time to at least enjoy the fun parts of pre-fall. We can ignore some things for now, like the temperature getting cooler and the days getting shorter. But I’m all for taking advantage of Pumpkin Spice Lattes coming sooner and Bath & Body Works’ Halloween candles hitting shelves. The brand just released a spooky new collection of candles, bath bombs, hand soap and body mists. They’re all available in new fragrances with super-festive packaging that’ll take you right through fall.

Some of the candles bound to fly off shelves are ones with the Vampire Blood scent, which is a blend of strawberry, jasmine and plum, as well as Ghoul Friend, which has strawberry, peony and citrus. There are even cheeky Halloween accessories, such as a spider-web candle holder and socks that resemble black cats. Shop some of our candles and accessories below and don’t forget about Bath & Body Works’ fall scents, too.

Vampire Blood 3-Wick Candle

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Sparkly Spider Web Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder

$15.50 at Bath & Body Works

Ghoul Friend 3-Wick Candle

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Halloween 3-Wick Candle Holder

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Haunted Inn Luminary 3-Wick Candle Holder

$125 at Bath & Body Works

