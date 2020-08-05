It’s Never Too Early to Shop Bath & Body Works’ Halloween Goods

Although it’s still hot AF here in Los Angeles, and will be for the next few months, I’m dreaming about east coast fall and all that brings—including Halloween. Luckily, Bath & Body Works dropped its Halloween 2020 goods already so we can all whet our appetite for the spooky season. Knowing the retailer, this is just the beginning of its skeleton- and vampire-themed goods. And they will sell out, as the holiday collections tend to do. So you’ll want to scoop up these new products now before they’re gone for good.

As always with Bath & Body Works launches, there are single and 3-wick candles, Wallflower fragrance plugs, hand soap, and candle holders. This time, each is seriously extra with faux cobwebs, spooky chandeliers and “vampire blood” hand sanitizer. There is also pumpkin-scented body products including body cream, shower gel, fragrance mist and body lotion. All of this plus the new pumpkin-scented candles that came out last month and you’re seriously set—until the winter holidays, that is.

There’s a lot to choose from here. But to get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween items from this year that are sure to sell out. Shop them all, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vampire Blood 3-Wick Candle

With strawberry, jasmine, plum and essential oils.

Vampire Blood Gentle Foaming Hand Soap

With red berries, jasmine and plum.

Glow-in-the-Dark Mummy Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder

The eyes glow in the dark!

Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Shower Gel

With sandalwood and praline musk.

Vampire Blood PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, 5-Pack

With red berries, jasmine and plum.