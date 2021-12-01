Bath & Body Works Just Dropped 6 Limited-Edition Candles With All-New Scents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving that’s dedicated to giving back. Whether it’s a local community coat drive or a donation to a major healthcare organization like Planned Parenthood, the day encourages us all to take a moment — especially after Black Friday shopping. To celebrate, Bath & Body Works launched six new candles and a partnership with Feeding America.

When and how you shop the new candles doesn’t make a difference in the company’s donation — it’s already happened. Bath & Body Works made a $500,000 donation to help provide at least five million meals to families experiencing hunger through Feeding America. You can donate too, as much as you’re able this year. Then, head to Bath & Body Works and shop six new candles — two of which are only in stores. Each has a cute “giving” name but sorry, there’s no Giving Cher.

Below are the four available online now and check this space for even more candle goodness this week.

Strawberry Sparkler 3-Wick Candle

With strawberry prosecco, rose water and vanilla bean essential oils.

Marble Chocolate Cupcake 3-Wick Candle

With sweet cocoa, milk chocolate and vanilla glaze essential oils.

Mahogany Vanilla 3-Wick Candle

With vanilla, bergamot and sandalwood essential oils.

Fresh Winter Air 3-Wick Candle

With citrus, peppermint and cold evergreen essential oils.