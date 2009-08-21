Bath and Body Works Gets Personal

Ever dreamed of having your own personal stylist like Rachel Zoe? Luckily, the StyleCaster widget takes the guesswork out of knowing what to wear when you get out of bed in the morning. But ladies, just because we look good, doesn’t mean we can forget about smelling good with a little eau de toilette. What about the perfect scent to go along with the perfect outfit? Bath and Body Works has the answer. The retailer has an all new signature collection, which features an application that creates signature fragrances that are perfect for every occasion and every mood.

Curious to know how it works? The first step to creating your signature scent is choosing the occasion that you are looking to get ready for. The options include date night, day at work, girls’ night, weekend getaway, interview, and more. Next, choose from a variety of icons that describe your personality and interests and drag them to your inspiration board. The more icons you choose, the more fragrances and products the app will customize for you, so don’t be shy. With just a click of a button, your signature scents are revealed, along with an entire line of products.

If you want to stick to scents, try the Fragrance Mood widget that can easily be posted on your Facebook or Twitter page. Just drag and drop up to six icons into the virtual bottle that represent your mood, then tell the widget details about your plans by choosing one from a list of occasion and events. Say goodbye to messy testing strips because Bath and Body Works has taken the guesswork out of finding the right scent, all from the convenience of your own home.

Which fragrance best describes your personality? There are the Sexys, the Romantics, the Cuddlers, or the Freshes…think you’ve found your match? I did. I’m a Freshes.

Download the app here and discover your signature scent.