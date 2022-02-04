Bath & Body Works’ ‘Gender-Neutral’ Candle Line Is an Expensive-Looking Departure

I have to admit, when I hear something in beauty or lifestyle is “gender-neutral,” I roll my eyes. Makeup, skincare, candles — they’re for all genders, regardless of shade or scent. What year is this anyway?! But sometimes, if it works, it works. Bath & Body Works more general-neutral candles is one of them. Gone are the floral prints and pink hearts and in their place a modern, minimalistic design that looks way more expensive than their price tag. OK, Bath & Body Works!

The new White Barn Candle Collection features seven 3-wick candles in both new and fan-favorite scents. Each jar is one solid, muted shade of navy, blush and gray, for example, that will fit right in in anyone’s home decor. Fans of Kim Kardashian‘s type of minimalism will love the style with the matching Hand Soaps. The early fan-faves are Dark Amber and Oud and Raspberries and Whipped Vanilla, while the best-selling fragrances include White Tea and Sage and Eucalyptus Rain.

The scents are pretty seasonless too so you can keep them around while you swap out your winter scents for summer. Shop some faves, below.

Dark Amber & Oud 3-Wick Candle

With notes of dark golden amber, fresh rainwater and oud wood.

Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla 3-Wick Candle

With notes of pink raspberries, strawberry vanilla bean and lemon.

White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle

With notes of bergamot, white tea and fresh sage.

Eucalyptus Rain 3-Wick Candle

With notes of eucalyptus, spearmint leaves and spring rain.

Coconut Sandalwood 3-Wick Candle

With notes of coconut palm, sandalwood, musk and jasmine.