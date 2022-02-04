StyleCaster
Share

Bath & Body Works’ ‘Gender-Neutral’ Candle Line Is an Expensive-Looking Departure

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bath & Body Works’ ‘Gender-Neutral’ Candle Line Is an Expensive-Looking Departure

Elizabeth Denton
by
Bath & Body Works’ ‘Gender-Neutral’ Candle Line Is an Expensive-Looking Departure
Photo: Bath & Body Works/Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

I have to admit, when I hear something in beauty or lifestyle is “gender-neutral,” I roll my eyes. Makeup, skincare, candles — they’re for all genders, regardless of shade or scent. What year is this anyway?! But sometimes, if it works, it works. Bath & Body Works more general-neutral candles is one of them. Gone are the floral prints and pink hearts and in their place a modern, minimalistic design that looks way more expensive than their price tag. OK, Bath & Body Works!

The new White Barn Candle Collection features seven 3-wick candles in both new and fan-favorite scents. Each jar is one solid, muted shade of navy, blush and gray, for example, that will fit right in in anyone’s home decor. Fans of Kim Kardashian‘s type of minimalism will love the style with the matching Hand Soaps. The early fan-faves are Dark Amber and Oud and Raspberries and Whipped Vanilla, while the best-selling fragrances include White Tea and Sage and Eucalyptus Rain.

The scents are pretty seasonless too so you can keep them around while you swap out your winter scents for summer. Shop some faves, below.

bbw dark amber

Bath & Body Works.

Dark Amber & Oud 3-Wick Candle

With notes of dark golden amber, fresh rainwater and oud wood.

Dark Amber & Oud $26.50
Buy Now
bbw rasberries

Bath & Body Works.

Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla 3-Wick Candle

With notes of pink raspberries, strawberry vanilla bean and lemon.

Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla $26.50
Buy Now
bbw white tea

Bath & Body Works.

White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle

With notes of bergamot, white tea and fresh sage.

White Tea & Sage $26.50
Buy Now
bbw eucalyptus

Bath & Body Works.

Eucalyptus Rain 3-Wick Candle

With notes of eucalyptus, spearmint leaves and spring rain.

Eucalyptus Rain $26.50
Buy Now
bbw coconut

Bath & Body Works.

Coconut Sandalwood 3-Wick Candle

With notes of coconut palm, sandalwood, musk and jasmine.

Coconut Sandalwood $26.50
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share