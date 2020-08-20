StyleCaster
10 New Bath & Body Works’ Fall Candles That Aren’t Pumpkin

Elizabeth Denton
by
It might be literally 100 degrees here in LA today but the East Coaster in me knows it’s never too early to start thinking about fall. (I might have already bought a pumpkin.) To get us in the mood no matter what the weather, Bath & Body Works’ fall candles are here—and there are a ton of them. A lot of these babies would also work all-year-round so you don’t have to feel like you’re all of a sudden hanging up skeletons and fake spiders in August.

We already told you about all the pumpkin candles. There are so many different scents including Sweet Cinnamon, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Pumpkin Apple and so many more. But not everyone loves pumpkin. Crazy, I know. Don’t worry. Bath & Body Works has more than a dozen other fall-ready scents that have nothing to do with pumpkin. We’re talking yummy blueberry and apple pie, cozy cinnamon-spiced liqueur and ground nutmeg. If you want your home to smell like you know how to bake like Martha Stewart, well, these are the candles for you.

bath body works candle apple

Bath & Body Works.

Warm Apple Pie 3-Wick Candle

This yummy candle smells like a blend of Granny Smith apple, brown sugar and homemade crust.

bath body works irish cream

Bath & Body Works.

Cinnamon Irish Cream 3-Wick Candle

If you prefer your candles to smell like a seasonal drink, this one is all about cinnamon-spiced liqueur, Irish cream and French vanilla.

bath body works cherry

Bath & Body Works.

Sugared Cherry Crisp 3-Wick Candle

Make your home smell like a cherry pie with scents of sweet cherries, graham cracker and almonds.

bath body works

Bath & Body Works.

Strawberry Pound Cake 3-Wick Candle

If cherry isn’t your jam, this strawberry candle will be with scents of strawberries, shortcake and whipped cream.

bath body works apple

Bath & Body Works.

Dutch Apple Waffle 3-Wick Candle

Nothing screams a cozy fall day like buttermilk waffles, baked apple and ground nutmeg.

bath body works

Bth & Body Works.

Blueberry Maple Pancakes 3-Wick Candle

Your home will smell like Mom is downstairs baking with scents of wild blueberries, pancakes and maple syrup.

bath body works leaves

Bath & Body Works.

Leaves 3-Wick Candle

This chic neutral candle smells like red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice.

bath body works apple

Bath & Body Works.

Apple Weather 3-Wick Candle

This candle will take you right through the holidays with scents of apples, lavender leaves and cinnamon bark.

bath body works welcome home

Bath & Body Works.

Welcome Home 3-Wick Candle

This fall-ready candle will look great in your home all-year-round. It smells like cinnamon sugar, apple butter, clove buds and brown sugar.

bath body works cashmere

Bath & Body Works.

Cozy Cashmere 3-Wick Candle

This candle has all the cozy vibes with lavender, warm vanilla and sandalwood.

