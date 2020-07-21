Get Ready: Bath & Body Works’ Fall Candles Include So Many Different Pumpkin Scents

Even if it’s hot AF where you are right now (I’m sweating in Los Angeles), fall actually isn’t too far away. If you’re someone who counts down the days until Pumpkin Spice Latte season, then Bath & Body Works’ Fall 2020 candles will be right up your alley. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many pumpkin varieties from the brand and that’s saying a lot. Of course, there are more than just pumpkin scents, here. And this is just round one.

If you like your candles to smell like you’ve been baking all day, you’ll love Blueberry Pie and Honeyapple Crisp fragrances. If you love more of a general fall-ready scent, there are Flannel and Sweater Weather fragrances so your home will always smell cozy no matter the temperature. Shop some of the most exciting candles from Bath & Body Works‘ first fall drop, below.

Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candle

With apple, pumpkin, fresh ground cinnamon, clove buds with essential oils.

Pumpkin Donut Shop 3-Wick Candle

With warm pumpkin spices, sugar and essential oils.

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

With warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, vanilla cream brown sugar and essential oils.

Flannel 3-Wick Candle

With fresh bergamot, heirloom mahogany, soft musk and essential oils.

Sweater Weather 3-Wick Candle

With fresh sage, juniper berry, eucalyptus and essential oils.