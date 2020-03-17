Whoa—Bath & Body Works’ Easter Collection Is Almost Sold Out Already

While most of us are sitting at home, working and cleaning and washing our hands, brands are still out here rolling out new products that we can buy right from our couch. Well, as long as you can press “add to cart” in time. Bath & Body Works Easter candles for 2020 dropped and the entire Easter collection was just about sold out. We’re not sure if it’s because we’re all home and have bored trigger fingers, or we’re really just that excited for spring goodies. Or maybe this year’s collection is just that good.

Bath & Body Works Easter collection includes the fan-favorite 3-wick candles, hand soap and Wallflower fragrances, as well as adorable bunny and Easter egg accessories to decorate your Bath & Body Works goods. Unfortunately, most of these decorations are gone but they should come back into stock soon. Not surprisingly, hand soap is also sold out. Bummer. Still, you can pick up some spring-ready candles to have on hand while you’re self-distancing. Shop the goods, below, before they’re gone, too.

Easter Bouquet 3-Wick Candle

With scents of Easter lilies, pink tulips, roses and essential oils.

Bunny Ears 3-Wick Candle Holder

A decorative white candle holder with glitter pink bunny ears.

Bunny Wallflowers Fragrance Plug

Pop this Easter plug on your favorite Fragrance Refill.

Strawberry Pound Cake Wallflowers Fragrance Refill

With scents of strawberries, whipped cream and essential oils.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.