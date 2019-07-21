10 Bath & Body Works Candles That Smell Like a Vacation You Don’t Want to End

Scroll To See More Images

There are certain scents that almost always make me either research the best travel deals, poll my group chat for an impromptu girl’s trip, or contemplate a last-minute staycation. The usual suspects are impossibly fresh-smelling fruits (pineapple is my personal favorite), any combo of essential oils, or flowers with a sweet, barely-there fragrance. In most circumstances, you’d be hard-pressed to sniff out all three in one space. That is unless you’re obsessively working your way through a row of Bath and Body Works candles.

Step inside any of the brand’s brick-and-mortar stores, and you risk losing a significant portion of whatever budget you weren’t planning to touch. Few can compete with its fleet of single- and three-wick candles, all of which carry addictive scents that would probably hurt a lot of feelings if they were ever discontinued. The ones released this time of year are especially buzz-worthy because they somehow embody those seemingly inexplicable smells that transport us to the vacation of our dreams. From an “endless weekend,” to a “crisp morning air,” here are the 2019 options that will turn your home into a dreamy oasis.

Cactus Blossom 3-Wick Candle

An intoxicating blend of coconut, vanilla, lemon, and cactus flower petals.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Crisp Morning Air 3-Wick Candle

This slightly heavier scent includes notes of sandalwood, amber wood, and white oak.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Endless Weekend 3-Wick Candle

A trifecta of magnolia, mandarin, and coconut for a subtle, fruity scent.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Eucalyptus Rain 3-Wick Candle

This eucalyptus and spearmint scent makes for the perfect morning pick-me-up.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Gingham 3-Wick Candle

One of BBW’s newest scents is a freesia paradise, complete with clementine and white peach notes.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Island Margarita Single Wick Candle

Mango, mandarin, and sea salt fragrances combine to create this tropical vacation-inspired candle.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Mineral Springs Single Wick Candle

Mineral water and lily are the magic sauce combo used to make this barely-there, fresh scent.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Orange & Ginger 3-Wick Candle

When you need to get your energy up for the day, simply light this candle to get a whiff of the strong ginger fragrance.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Pineapple Mango 3-Wick Candle

You’ll instantly want a margarita after taking in this scent, made up of raspberry, pineapple juice, and mango.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

White Gardenia 3-Wick Candle

Besides the subtle, but fragrant smell of gardenias, this floral-inspired candle also delivers subtle hints of apple and bamboo.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.