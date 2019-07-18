Bath & Body Works Just Dropped More Than 30 Fall Candles

It might be hot and humid where you are but fall is basically just around the corner. There’s nothing like that moment when the leaves start changing and the air feels crisper. It might only be July but you know autumn is close when Bath & Body Works drops its fall candle collection. This year, there are more than 30 different scents to choose from. And why should you have to wait until the temps drop to enjoy one (or five)?

Bath & Body Works has been working overtime, dropping new collections left and right. We just started using the new desert-inspired Cactus Blossom line and calming Stress Relief collection, as well as all the goodies we got at the Semi-Annual Sale. So. Many. Candles. But we can’t pass up ones inspired by fall desserts, sweet drinks and burning leaves, that’s for sure. While there are dozens of candles available now, below are some of our top picks. The best part? As part of the fall preview, some are even on sale.

Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle

Vanilla and amber make this candle smell like you’ve been outside all night roasting marshmallows by the fire.

$14.50 (was $24.50) at Bath & Body Works

Honeycrisp Apple 3-Wick Candle

Apple blossom and sugarcane come together to smell a bit like an apple pie.

$14.50 (was $24.50) at Bath & Body Works

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

Cinnamon, nutmeg and clove mixed in pumpkin? Yes, please.

$14.50 (was $24.50) at Bath & Body Works

Coconut Macaroon

Your house will smell like you’ve spent the day baking cookies.

$14.50 (was $24.50) at Bath & Body Works

Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

This warm creamy scent is a nice alternative to just pumpkin.

$14.50 (was $24.50) at Bath & Body Works

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.