Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Sale Features 120 Scents & The Lowest Prices Of The Year

Just went you thought you shopped all the Bath & Body Works goodies during its massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the company is at it again. The Bath & Body Works candle sale happens around this time every year and includes 60 percent of the fan-favorite 3-wick candles. So, if you stocked up on hand sanitizer, lotion, body gel and lotion, now’s your moment to ensure you have all the candles ready for the holiday season and beyond.

This year, the candle sale is a three-day event. (!!!) It runs from December 4-6, but Friday is the only day you can shop online—while supplies last. Saturday and Sunday, the sale is in-store. If you’re somewhere you feel safe shopping IRL (don’t forget your mask!) head out this weekend. Many stores are opening early (some as early as 7 am!) to give you time and space to shop. Otherwise, plan to grab some of the 120 scents on Friday.

Here’s the great news: all 3-Wick Candles will be $9.95. That’s almost-60 percent off of more than 25 new fragrances just for the event, holiday favorites including Vanilla Bean Noel and Twisted Peppermint, best-sellers such as Mahogany Teakwood and Eucalyptus Mint, plus New Years Eve-ready scents like Champagne Toast and Frosted Moscow Mule. There will also be spring scents if you’re looking forward to some (better) days ahead.

Shop some of our favorites below!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cranberry Pear Bellini 3-Wick Candle

With pear nectar, red cranberries, apricot and blackcurrant.

Winter Candy Apple 3-Wick Candle

With apples and pears.

White Barn Flannel 3-Wick Candle

With bergamot, mahogany and soft musk.

Under the Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle

With fir balsam, juniper berries, vanilla eggnog and sage leaves.