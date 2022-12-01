It’s Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day & the Deals Are Unreal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday might be in the rearview but today starts one of the biggest candle sales of the year. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 features deep discounts on all of the brand’s 3-wick candles, including old favorites and new holiday scents. In fact, these are the lowest prices since 2020. Seriously.

If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get to shop first — December 1 at 8 p.m. EST. Becoming a rewards member is a no-brainer if you shop at Bath & Body Works more than a few times a year. It’s free to join. All new members get $10 off a $30 purchase. That’s an easy win. Otherwise, you’ll earn points with every purchase. $1 is equal to 10 points. If you spend $100, you earn 1,000 points and redeem a free full-size product (up to $16.50) of your choice. And you get early access to sales like Candle Day.

And you’ll want access. Because all 3-wick candles are just $9.95. Yes, all of them that are usually $26.50. There are 150 candles to choose from across 120 fragrances, with nearly 40 limited-edition candles dropping exclusively for the event. Everyone else can start shopping on Friday, December 2. The sale ends Saturday, December 3.

Happy shopping!

Dream Bright 3-Wick Candle

With notes of of sapphire berries, night-blooming orchid and crystalized vanilla.

White Barn Tree Farm 3-Wick Candle

With notes of crisp pine needle, warm cedar and spiced apple.

Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle

With notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

Merry Cookie 3-Wick Candle

With notes of fresh baked cookies, sugar crystals and rich vanilla.

Winter Candy Apple 3-Wick Candle

With notes of red apples, crisp pears and candied oranges.

Snowy Peach Berry 3-Wick Candle

With notes of sweet peaches, tart cranberry and sugared musk.