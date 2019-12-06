Don’t Leave Bath & Body Works’ Epic Candle Day Sale Without the New G.O.A.T

I am a self-professed candle connoisseur who will recommend scents on-the-fly whether you like it or not. Impulse control is basically non-existent when talking about the things I’m most passionate about…like whether sandalwood is better suited for the TV stand or nightstand. With that being said, the Bath and Body Works 2019 Candle Day sale starts on 12/7 and ends on 12/7, so read carefully…but also, read fast and get going. If there’s one thing I know about this brand, it’s that it brings out the angst when 3-wick candles are marked down and there’s only so many inside one physical store.

But first, I would be remiss if I didn’t recommend what I believe is the best Bath & Body Works candle to ever exist. I’m serious—I’ve gone through two in one month and within literal minutes of lighting, its smell lingers through the entire office. Before you know it, everyone’s looking around and asking why it doesn’t all of the sudden smell like…well, an office.

This is what makes Sweater Weather a G.O.A.T.—it has a name you can’t automatically tie to a smell and the smell itself is almost indescribable. However, if I must put it into words, I’ll refer to the official product description that includes all of its notes: fresh sage, juniper berry, aromatic eucalyptus, and fresh woods with essential oils.

It’s also worth noting that this is technically a holiday scent and if history is any indication, it probably will go on hiatus soon. So grab like 10 and in the words of my co-worker, “cherish every burn.”

The Bath and Body Works 2019 Candle Day sale is for one day only (12/7), starting at 12am ET on bathandbodyworks.com and in physical stores nationwide. Be sure to check your store location, as some will be extending their hours and opening as early as 7AM.

During the event, all 3-wick candles will be $9.50, a more than 60% discount off their normal price ($24.50). In addition to my all-time favorite Sweater Weather, I recommend stocking up on any of these winter scents, too. Shop smart and shop fast—it’ll be over before you know it.

